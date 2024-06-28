Dissident religious sisters flout Church teaching with blasphemous 'Pride month prayer service'

(LIFESITE NEWS) – A group of dissident religious Catholic sisters hosted a blasphemous pro-LGBT “prayer service” online in which they celebrated “sexual diversity,” asked God for forgiveness for all the laws that now protect children from sexual mutilation and sterilization, and committed to promoting acceptance of the sexual perversions of the LGBT ideology within the Church and civil society.

On June 25, the U.S. Federation of the Sisters of St. Joseph held their second annual “Pride Month Prayer Service,” sacrilegiously using Scripture to push the acceptance of sexual perversions in overt acts of blasphemy.

On the Facebook page for the event, the dissident sisters advertised that it would include testimonies of “LGBTQIA2S+ members of these communities.” Organizers invited LGBT supporters: “Join us for a virtual, hour-long time of prayer designed by, for, and with vowed women religious communities and our partners in mission. This prayer service will center the voices and lived experiences of LGBTQIA2S+ members of these communities. We will incorporate music, Scripture, and prayer to celebrate Pride in its joy and sacredness, honoring its historical context. We hope to offer a time of authentic connection during the month of June, which is observed as Pride Month.”

