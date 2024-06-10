There dwells within the DNA of neo-Leninist Democrats a spirit of utter and complete dishonesty, consistent with the worst that can be attributed to Satan. Harsh words; yes, but said harshness doesn't diminish their truth.

Even with the bar for propriety lowered to floor level, it's too high for this breed of Democrats to ascend. Hence the rationale regarding the adage: "You can't reason with crazy and you cannot argue with stupid." Both "crazy" and "stupid" are qualities the neo-Leninist sect of Democrats wields like medieval weapons on the field of battle.

They're the progeny of Satan, and like their father they are prolific pernicious liars, capable of and efficient at only seizing control by constraint. They neither believe in nor practice freedom of choice. Fighting against freedom of choice tops their Erebusic intents.

Those of this persuasion reject choice when it applies to We the People.They were the Democrats who presided over the dictatorial dehumanization of men, women and children vis-a`-vis slavery.

To be fair, this sect of Democrat didn't start slavery; but in order to ensure the continued practice of same, they codified draconian practices into law. They coercively convinced people of the great historical lie that Democrats weren't singularly responsible for the practice of slavery. It should be noted that to this day, they haven't admitted they were responsible for slavery; they've simply accused others of injustice without admitting their guilt.

Similarly, to this very day, these Democrats haven't confessed responsibility for the weaponization of the Ku Klux Klan (KKK) and the passage of draconian Jim Crow laws that were used to force the public to support and practice the social injustice of Jim Crow. They don't even address the truth of their participation in the cruelty.

Just as the Democrats codified the cruelty and terrorism of Jim Crow to ensure the continuation of segregation, so too have they employed the same tactics to disallow the Constitutional right to own and bear arms.

They're against guns, so they fight to deny the Constitutional right of Americans to own, bear and enjoy guns and weapons in toto. They personally don't like or enjoy guns. Ergo, they purpose to deny the entire citizenry firearms and weapons for their personal pleasure and/or protection.

It is not enough for these Democrats to have the availability to kill their child … including, in an increasing number of states, the freedom to murder their child for a period of time after the child has been born. They curse and berate every woman who voices their God-given right to support the sanctity of the life of their child. Because they oppose murdering their unborn child, they're ruthlessly savaged.

It isn't enough that permission exists for them to encourage their children to embrace and practice the most extreme forms of mental illness, which includes the butchering of their bodies as they suffer from the induced illness of believing they can change their sex. Here again, they've instituted draconian measures in attempt to force, via codification, every parent/family to participate in this mental illness.

They refuse to have illegal aliens stay in their neighborhoods, but they ostracize and condemn by fiat We the People who object to this illegal element inhabiting our neighborhoods.

They're relentless in their ad hominem attacks of those who believe in and worship Jesus Christ and God's holy word. They attack those of us who embrace modernity and natural rights.

Joe Biden has been acknowledged as an oftentimes silly, fun-loving, dimwitted, non-intellectual, often drunk, woman-chasing, drug-consuming corrupt politician who was incapable of maintaining any other career. I don't say that because I have absolute contempt for him, but because it is absolutely true. Even the congressmen, who admit they like him, admit he's not bright.

Yet day after day, these Democrats and their lapdog minions accuse President Trump of being too old and unfit for the office of President. Biden continues to shame himself, his family and We the People of America by his undeniably eroded cognitive coherence and his embarrassing bodily function mishaps. He's incapable of reading his staff's written instructions.

While President Trump suffers through full days of lawfare, he then goes from the courtroom to live campaign engagements with tens upon tens of thousands of people in attendance. It's a fact that Biden now has staff walking between him and the cameras to shield the public from seeing the extent of his frailty. Only born liars consistently deny his visibly diminished capacity.

These neo-Leninist Democrats attempt to bully and attack anyone who exposes Biden. These people have no other recourse than too attempt to bully and threaten those with whom they disagree. They can't bully me, nor am I intimidated. Their attempts to threaten and insult me by email are deleted before they ever get to me.

They're pathetic children. If they had anything worthwhile to offer We the People, they wouldn't have to resort to these measures to force compliance. We the People are smart enough to know what we want and whom we believe.

I will not retreat. There's nothing they can do to prevent me from sharing the Word of God and advancing the good news of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. I will fight against the systematic extermination of children and I will fight against the insanity of advancing mental illness in the form of the lies of transgenderism and the sin of homosexuality.

They cannot stop me from being obedient to my God. They can attempt to steal the election again, but they cannot stop me from voting for President Trump.

