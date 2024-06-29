Doctor who drove family off cliff avoids trial due to mental illness

(NEW YORK POST) – The “suicidal” California doctor accused of intentionally driving his Tesla off a cliff with his wife and two young children inside won’t face trial for attempted murder as he is instead set to begin a mental health diversion program.

Dharmesh Patel, who was granted admission into the two-year program last Thursday at the San Mateo County Court, will remain in jail for “several weeks” before he’s released, the San Mateo district attorney told NBC News. The radiologist, who has spent the last 18 months behind bars, will be released from jail to his parents’ home, which he will be ordered not to leave. He will also have to report to court weekly for a progress report.

Patel will be ordered to be tested twice a week “to show medication compliance,” and will have to abstain from drugs and alcohol while also forfeiting his driver’s license and passport, the outlet reported.

