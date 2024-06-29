A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
ScandalsCRIME AND PUNISHMENT

Doctor who drove family off cliff avoids trial due to mental illness

Must abstain from drugs, alcohol, driving

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 29, 2024 at 11:13am

(NEW YORK POST) – The “suicidal” California doctor accused of intentionally driving his Tesla off a cliff with his wife and two young children inside won’t face trial for attempted murder as he is instead set to begin a mental health diversion program.

Dharmesh Patel, who was granted admission into the two-year program last Thursday at the San Mateo County Court, will remain in jail for “several weeks” before he’s released, the San Mateo district attorney told NBC News. The radiologist, who has spent the last 18 months behind bars, will be released from jail to his parents’ home, which he will be ordered not to leave. He will also have to report to court weekly for a progress report.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Patel will be ordered to be tested twice a week “to show medication compliance,” and will have to abstain from drugs and alcohol while also forfeiting his driver’s license and passport, the outlet reported.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Doctor who drove family off cliff avoids trial due to mental illness
1 of oldest women's studies departments in U.S. on chopping block
USS Wasp enters eastern Mediterranean as U.S. bolsters presence amid Israel-Hezbollah tensions
Israel supreme court orders military draft of ultra-orthodox men, sparking protests
Anti-Israel protesters clash with cops outside of Biden's big-money fundraiser
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×