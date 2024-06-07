A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Dolly Parton developing Broadway musical based on her life story

'You'll laugh, you'll cry, you'll clap, you'll stomp'

Published June 7, 2024 at 11:18am
Dolly Parton (Video screenshot)

Dolly Parton (Video screenshot)

(CBS NEWS) – Dolly Parton is bringing her life story to the Broadway stage, the country legend announced on social media Thursday.

"I've been writing my life story as a Broadway musical for several years and I'm proud to announce we are finally developing 'Hello, I'm Dolly - An Original Musical' for the Broadway stage," Parton said. Inspired by her life and career, "Hello, I'm Dolly" will come to Broadway in 2026 with music and lyrics by Parton, a statement on the show's website said.

Although the icon has been in the public eye for decades, this will be the first musical produced about her life. The singer announced during the CMA Fest in Nashville that the show will have "many original songs" and that she's included all the fan favorites in the score. "You'll laugh, you'll cry, you'll clap, you'll stomp, it truly is a Grand Ol' Opera. Pun and fun intended. Don't miss it," Parton said.

