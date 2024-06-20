A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsIN MEMORIAM

Donald Sutherland dead at 88

Career spanned half a century

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 20, 2024 at 1:58pm
Donald Sutherland in 'Price and Prejudice' (video screenshot)

Donald Sutherland in 'Pride and Prejudice'

(VARIETY) – Donald Sutherland, the tall, lean and long-faced Canadian actor who became a countercultural icon with such films as “The Dirty Dozen,” “MASH,” “Klute” and “Don’t Look Now,” and who subsequently enjoyed a prolific and wide-ranging career in films including “Ordinary People,” “Without Limits” and the “Hunger Games” films, died Thursday in Miami after a long illness, CAA confirmed. He was 88.

For over a half century, the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actor memorably played villains, antiheroes, romantic leads and mentor figures. His profile increased in the past decade with his supporting role as the evil President Snow in “The Hunger Games” franchise.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Most recently, he appeared as Judge Parker on the series “Lawmen: Bass Reeves” and in the “Swimming With Sharks” series in 2022. His other recent recurring roles include the series “Undoing” and “Trust,” in which he played J. Paul Getty, and features “Ad Astra” and “The Burnt-Orange Heresy.”

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Donald Sutherland dead at 88
Major university doles out thousands for 'anti-racism' research grant
More than half of Jesuit Catholic universities promote 'Pride Month'
Dallas Jenkins defense 'The Chosen' plot twist claiming 'Jesus does allow suffering'
Victim of megachurch pastor says church was aware of his crime
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×