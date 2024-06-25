A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Election PoliticsLAW OF THE LAND

'I don't appreciate your tone': Judge in Trump case scolds prosecutor

Special counsel team argues former president should be banned from inflammatory statements

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 24, 2024 at 9:27pm
(Wikimedia Commons)

Judge Aileen Cannon

(NBC NEWS) -- FORT PIERCE, Florida — The judge presiding over Donald Trump’s classified documents case reprimanded a prosecutor from special counsel Jack Smith’s office at a hearing Monday on a proposed gag order for the former president.

“I don’t appreciate your tone,” U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon said when attorney David Harbach appeared to get exasperated as she questioned the need to modify Trump’s conditions of release. Smith’s office has challenged those conditions over Trump’s false claims that FBI agents were prepared to kill him while they were executing a 2022 search warrant at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

The tense exchange at a federal courthouse in Fort Pierce came as attorney Harbach was arguing that Cannon should bar Trump from making more inflammatory statements about FBI agents who worked on the investigation.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'I don't appreciate your tone': Judge in Trump case scolds prosecutor
Ukraine's 'democracy' is a joke
Is Hillary Clinton primed to steal nomination from Biden?
How Louisiana's new law will transform public school for the better
That unborn child is a 'living soul'
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×