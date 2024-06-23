'You don't expect that': Divers recover amazing haul 300 years after hurricane sank loaded ships

(FOX NEWS) -- A group of Florida-based treasure hunters recently recovered hundreds of coins from a fleet of 300-year-old shipwrecks off the Atlantic coast this week.

One of the divers called the find late last month "almost numbing."

Brevard treasure hunters made a big find off Florida’s coast! 200+ silver coins are back on land after they sunk more than 300 years ago on ships headed for Spain. On @fox35orlando - hear from the hunters who made the discovery and what’s next for the treasure! ‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/cxGeBWuDKz — Esther Bower (@estherbower_tv) June 21, 2024

"You don’t expect that," boat captain Grant Gitschlag told FOX 35 on Friday. "You always hope for it, but you never expect it."

