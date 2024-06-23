A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'You don't expect that': Divers recover amazing haul 300 years after hurricane sank loaded ships

'You always hope for it'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 23, 2024 at 5:09pm

(Fox35 Orlando video screenshots)

(FOX NEWS) -- A group of Florida-based treasure hunters recently recovered hundreds of coins from a fleet of 300-year-old shipwrecks off the Atlantic coast this week.

One of the divers called the find late last month "almost numbing."

"You don’t expect that," boat captain Grant Gitschlag told FOX 35 on Friday. "You always hope for it, but you never expect it."

Read the full story ›

Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







