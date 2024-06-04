A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Don't say 'America': Top college has 140+ employees working on 222 woke action items

University says DEI is part of everything it does

Published June 4, 2024 at 7:29pm

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Michigan State University currently has more than 140 employees working on 222 different “diversity, equity, and inclusion,” agenda items.

The salaries for those employees, some of whom work on DEI full-time, totals more than $18 million dollars according to a College Fix analysis. One of these goals included an “inclusive language” guide that instructed university employees not to say “America” or use Easter and Christmas imagery.

The Fix pulled the data from the latest “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion,” report for the public university in Lansing and used salary information from the school and government watchdog group Open the Books. In a few cases, The Fix estimated the salary for some employees based on the lowest salaries for personnel in comparable positions.

Read the full story ›

