11 Israeli soldiers killed fighting Hamas in Gaza

(JNS) -- Eleven Israel Defense Forces soldiers were killed in the Gaza Strip over the past 48 hours, the military announced on Sunday. One additional soldier passed away from wounds sustained during fighting last week, according to the IDF.

Eight soldiers were killed early on Saturday morning when their “Namer” armored personnel carrier was destroyed during an operation in Tel Sultan in Gaza’s southernmost city of Rafah, according to IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari.

The casualties were identified as Cpt. Wassem Mahmoud, 23, from Beit Jann; Sgt. Eliyahu Moshe Zimbalist, 21, from Beit Shemesh; Sgt. Itay Amar, 19, from Kochav Yair; Sgt. Stanislav Kostarev, 21, from Ashdod; Sgt. Or Blumovitz, 20, from Pardes Hanna-Karkur; Sgt. Oz Yeshaya Gruber, 20, from Tal Menashe; and Sgt. Yakir Ya’akov Levi, 21, from Hafetz Haim. The final name was released on Sunday: Sgt. Shalom Menachem, 21, of the Combat Engineering Corps’ 601st Battalion, from Beit El.

