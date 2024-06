(NEW YORK POST) -- A new documentary about Hollywood legend Elizabeth Taylor covers a lot more than just Liz and Dick.

There’s Liz, Dick, Conrad, Michael, Mike, Eddie, John and Larry.

In “Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes,” a doc receiving its North American premiere June 11 at the Tribeca Film Festival, never-before-heard audio recordings of the “Cleopatra” star, who died in 2011, reveal her true, sometimes brutal feelings about her seven husbands.

