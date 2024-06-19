A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
U.S.

Elon Musk claims '2 homicidal maniacs' have tried to kill him, compares himself to John Lennon

'They hear my name a lot, so I'm like, OK, I'm on the list'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 19, 2024 at 6:26pm
Elon Musk (Video screenshot)

Elon Musk

(NEW YORK POST) -- "Two homicidal maniacs" have threatened to kill Elon Musk in the past seven months, the Tesla CEO claimed at a recent shareholder meeting, while comparing himself to the slain Beatles legend John Lennon.

During the question and answer portion of the electric vehicle company’s annual shareholders meeting last week, Musk said his high profile has put a target on his back — just like Lennon.

An anonymous shareholder asked Musk what he’s doing to make sure he stays healthy and safe, to which Musk acknowledged he should maybe start working out to avoid being “assassinated.”

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Elon Musk claims '2 homicidal maniacs' have tried to kill him, compares himself to John Lennon
Is coffee good or bad? 23andMe study finds the answer in your genes
Summer heat wave is due to climate change, Ivy League prof claims
NFL legend's viral doorbell-camera moment takes new twist amid love-life rumors
New study proves what a 'regular connection with God' can do in young person's life
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×