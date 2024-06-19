Elon Musk claims '2 homicidal maniacs' have tried to kill him, compares himself to John Lennon

(NEW YORK POST) -- "Two homicidal maniacs" have threatened to kill Elon Musk in the past seven months, the Tesla CEO claimed at a recent shareholder meeting, while comparing himself to the slain Beatles legend John Lennon.

During the question and answer portion of the electric vehicle company’s annual shareholders meeting last week, Musk said his high profile has put a target on his back — just like Lennon.

An anonymous shareholder asked Musk what he’s doing to make sure he stays healthy and safe, to which Musk acknowledged he should maybe start working out to avoid being “assassinated.”

