Enemies are attacking Israel from all sides, but there's hope

By Melinda Ribner

It has hopefully become increasingly clear by now to most people in the world that the hatred of radical Islamists displayed against Israelis on Oct. 7 was not about land. It was not about so- called Israeli oppression of Gaza. Israel relinquished control of Gaza in 2005. Rather, this war is really war against the sacred covenant that the Jewish people have with the Creator of the world and the land of Israel. It is a religious war. Nothing less than that.

Because of this intention, Hamas wanted to murder defenseless innocent Jews – not in combat, in soldier-against-soldier warfare, but in the most vile and brutal ways. It does not seem necessary to repeat what Hamas did on Oct. 7. We all know and we will never forget. The world has not seen this kind of evil against the Jewish people since Nazi Germany. Israel has rightly proclaimed that their motto "Never Again" is now.

That Hamas knowingly chose to attack on the Jewish holiday Shemini Atzeret also reveals who they are and why they did what they did. This holiday on Oct. 7 is the only day reserved to celebrate the unique relationship that the Jewish people have with Creator and the land of Israel. Interestingly enough, Hamas focused their hatred primarily towards people who had worked to support people living in Gaza. These left-leaning kibbutzim on the border had offered them work in their homes, and even formed personal relationships with some of them. Those who attended the Nova Festival were not ardent Israeli nationalists; rather, most of them were spiritual, beautiful young people with open and loving hearts who wanted to celebrate life and love. That kind of joy is something that the evil of Hamas can also not tolerate.

People who go out of their way to murder Jews, even if it costs them their very lives, are labeled Amalek, according to the Bible. The tribe known as Amalek were descendants of Esau, the brother of Jacob, who went out of their way to attack the Jewish people after their exodus from Egypt. This Amalek designation, no longer confined to an ancient non-existent tribe, is often used to describe people who are willing to risk their own lives because they cannot tolerate the special relationship the Jewish people have with the Creator. Hamas surely fits this definition of Amalek. They also do not care about the sacrifice of their own people for the purpose of defying God, destroying the state of Israel, and murdering Jewish people. They used valuable resources not to help their own people, but to build tunnels and hide their weapons in hospitals and schools so if and when their own citizens could be hurt in the event of a provoked war with Israel, Israel would be blamed.

The Bible tells us to "Remember what Amalek did to you on your journey out of Egypt" (Deut 25:17) and "Wipe out the memory of Amalek from heaven. Do not forget (Deut 25:19). These Biblical verses remind us that radical Islamic entitles like ISIS, Hamas, and others cannot be contained, only defeated. One cannot negotiate with those who are solemnly sworn to the destruction of the Jewish State of Israel and the annihilation of Jewish people. These kind of enemies of Jewish people are to be forgotten once they are wiped out. Let them not even be remembered.

Nevertheless, America and Europe continue foolishly to believe that one can bribe, negotiate and trust people who seem to embody a modern-day Amalek to keep their promises to not continue to try to destroy Israel. The recent calls for a ceasefire with enemies solemnly sworn to the destruction of the State of Israel are expressions of long-rooted policies of the State Department of the United States to appease Islamic terrorism. They were temporarily abated under the Trump administration, but renewed and intensified under the Biden administration.

For example, on the very first day of the Biden presidency, Biden re-instated the distribution of monies to Hamas, Palestinian Authority and Iran that Trump had terminated. This influx of monies to the PA re-ignited a wave of terrorism against Jewish people in Israel. Now once again, the PA could continue to reward its monthly salaries to terrorists and their families who murder Jews.

On the first day of office, Biden also decided to save the Islamic régime of the Ayatollah who had been murdering thousands of Iranian people and actively building a nuclear weapon. When Trump took office, he introduced sanctions against Iran and stopped working on the Iran Deal. These Trump-imposed sanctions brought the Iranian régime to the brink of bankruptcy and imminent collapse. On that very first day, Biden – by removing sanctions – allowed the Iranian régime to sell its oil. Because of Biden, Iran has become flush with billions of dollars from its sale of oil so it could actively support terrorism (primarily through its proxies) and escalate its development of a nuclear weapon. On his first day, Biden also stopped the Keystone Pipeline so America could no longer export oil, robbing America of its energy independence. This also did not make sense and weakened America.

In the midst of Israel's war with Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Palestinian Authority, several nations are now expressing support for the establishment of a Palestinian State. Do these countries fail to remember that the charter of this proposed Palestinian state will call for the destruction of the Jewish state of Israel? Might they legally be considered accomplices? Do they really want to support the mission of an undemocratic oppressive Nazi like régime called a Palestinian State, or do they simply lack the courage to stand up for democratic values and support Israel the only democracy in the region? Will they pay the price for this act of cowardice or betrayal of Israel? We do not have to be prophets to see that Europe has already been weakened and its integrity threatened by a large immigration of largely anti-Semitic Muslims with a higher birthrate than the native population.

Why do people continue to waste considerable money and time to support a two-state delusion as a pathway for peace? It does not make sense to keep doing them the same thing over and over and expect a different result. Everyone should remember that the Palestinian Authority previously walked away from the Oslo Accord in 1993 when it received 96% of their demands because, when it came down to it, ultimately, they cannot accept the two-state solution. They simply cannot accept the existence of the Jewish state. They would have to willing to change their charter. So far, they have been unwilling to do so.

With so many enemies attacking Israel at the same time and Iran very close to achieving its goal of a nuclear weapon, we may be frightened for the survival of the Jewish State of Israel. We should be comforted because there are many Biblical prophecies forecasting the protection for the Jewish State of Israel, such as "Behold the days are coming, says the Almighty. I will bring back the captives of My people Israel. They will rebuild desolate cities and settle in the land. … I will plant them on the land and they will never again be uprooted from the land that I have given them" (Amos 9:14-15).

The Talmud, written thousands of years ago, revealed that Iran (ancient Persia) would be the greatest threat in the future. It is becoming increasing clear that this ancient warning about Iran is being realized in our time. The Talmud tells us that there will be a day when the Jews will cry out in fear against Persia. The Talmud records a message to the Jews of the future: "Why are you afraid now? The day of your redemption has arrived" (Gemara Sanhedrin 97:2).

Israel, the little Satan, has a prophetic guarantee that its existence will be ultimately protected; but America, the Big Satan, does not unless it supports Israel. Abraham the first patriarch of the Jewish people in the Bible, was told "I will bless those who bless you and he who curses you, I will curse" (Genesis 12:3). America's efforts to be a fair broker between Israel and terrorist entities like the PLO and Hamas are foolish, dangerous for the world and also to America itself. When will America wake up for its own sake?

There is only one democracy in the Middle East. Israel is fighting primarily alone in the war against radical Islam that has already begun to spread beyond the Middle East. People must understand that the enemies of the Jewish people are not just against the Jewish people; they are against God and all that is good. Remember that this is an ancient battle. These radical Islamists have already told us "First the Saturday people and then the Sunday people."

