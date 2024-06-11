A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Enemy was using a vessel:' Pastor who had gun pointed at his head talks spiritual warfare

'He just submitted to the voice that he heard'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 11, 2024 at 4:22pm
Alleged gunman Bernard Polite aims a gun at Pastor Glenn Germany in a North Braddock, Pennsylvania, church on Sunday, May 5, 2024.

(CBN NEWS) -- Millions have watched the video of an armed man approaching Pastor Glenn Germany at his Jesus' Dwelling Place Church near Pittsburgh on May 5th and pull the trigger.

During an appearance on CBN's The Prayerlink, Pastor Germany shared about that moment and the growing need to protect houses of worship physically and spiritually.

"I truly believe that it's more than just an act of violence," Germany said.

Read the full story ›

