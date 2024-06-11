'Enemy was using a vessel:' Pastor who had gun pointed at his head talks spiritual warfare

(CBN NEWS) -- Millions have watched the video of an armed man approaching Pastor Glenn Germany at his Jesus' Dwelling Place Church near Pittsburgh on May 5th and pull the trigger.

During an appearance on CBN's The Prayerlink, Pastor Germany shared about that moment and the growing need to protect houses of worship physically and spiritually.

Stunning video from church service today. This happened in Braddock, Pennsylvania. Pastor survives after handgun jams and doesn't fire.pic.twitter.com/AAHQiDtFfU — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) May 6, 2024

"I truly believe that it's more than just an act of violence," Germany said.

