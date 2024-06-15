European stock exchange boss slams government over economic, migration policies

(REMIX) – German business leaders are coming out against the ruling left-liberal government, and one of the biggest, the CEO of Deutsche Börse AG, a multinational corporation that operates the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, one of the biggest stock exchanges in the world, is now labeling the current government’s policy as “a disaster” on a range of issues, including migration and economic policy.

Theodor Weimer issued the scathing rebuke against the ruling government at an event organized by the Bavarian Economic Advisory Council. During his speech at the Bayerischer Hof hotel in Munich, Weimer said, “I have now had my 18th meeting with our Vice-Chancellor and Minister of Economic Affairs Robert Habeck, and I can tell you, it’s a sheer catastrophe.”

The 64-year-old Weimer, who has a bird’s-eye view of the German economy through his role as the boss of the largest stock exchange in the country, said that his talks with international investors gave him “direct knowledge” of their opinions on Germany. He noted that “I know half of the DAX CEOs. I know bosses personally and on a first-name basis. And I get around a lot. I don’t want to spoil things tonight, but.our reputation in the world has never been as bad as it is now.”

