A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldBLACK-GOLD BLUES

Europe's top wind and solar builder walks back growth plans

'Market conditions for the entire renewable energy industry have become more challenging'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 29, 2024 at 12:43pm

(OIL PRICE) – The biggest wind and solar construction company in Europe, Statkraft, has revised its plans for the future, now expecting to build fewer new wind and solar installations than before. The reasons for the revision are higher costs and lower electricity prices that are compromising the profitability of these projects.

“The transition from fossil to renewable energy is happening at an increasing pace in Europe and the rest of the world. However, the market conditions for the entire renewable energy industry have become more challenging,” the chief executive of the Norwegian company said, as quoted by the Financial Times.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

European states have been on a building spree in wind and solar but this has had one impact on electricity prices that many apparently did not foresee. It has brought prices lower during the hours where there is abundant wind and/or solar generation, even plunging them below zero.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Politician hit with hate crime investigation for demanding migrant criminals be deported
Europe's top wind and solar builder walks back growth plans
Would Russia aid China in an invasion of Taiwan?
Amazon joins exclusive club, hitting $2 trillion in stock market for 1st time
Walgreens planning to close significant number of U.S. stores
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×