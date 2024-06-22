Explosive undercover footage reveals Biden's 'Great Replacement Theory' is real

By Jim Hoft

The Gateway Pundit

A State Department official has been caught on camera admitting the truth behind the ‘Great Replacement Theory.’

This theory is often dismissed by the far-left as “one of the most dangerous white supremacist conspiracy theories out there.”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

They argued that the “Great Replacement conspiracy theory is a white supremacist, xenophobic, and anti-immigrant concept that posits white people are being replaced by immigrants, Muslims, and other people of color in their so-called “home” countries.”

Is the "great replacement" real? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The footage, recorded by Project Veritas, exposes a chilling reality: the Biden regime is knowingly allowing criminals into the United States to change the country’s demographics.

The video showcases Dan Fitzgerald, a Country Coordinator for the U.S. State Department, discussing the motivations behind the immigration strategies being pushed on Capitol Hill.

“The big issue for the Hill for our region is immigration,” Fitzgerald states. He reveals that despite significant investments in Central America—approximately $4 billion over four years—immigration patterns have shifted, with a growing number of migrants now arriving from places like Venezuela.

The Project Veritas reported:

Daniel Fitzgerald, a State Department Official responsible for allocating U.S. foreign aid across the Western Hemisphere told a Veritas investigative journalist that the U.S. State Department will be forced to answer to Congress for its failure to slow migration from Central America. He describes failed efforts to pour ‘four billion over four years’ into Central America as part of the Biden Administration’s “Root Causes Strategy.” Under this plan, Washington provides foreign assistance to Latin American countries in order to preemptively relieve hardships that would trigger migrants to abandon their countries for the U.S. However, Fitzgerald shares that the plan isn’t working because migrants are now coming from new countries they didn’t account for. “Migrants are coming from elsewhere, like Venezuela. So, we’re like, this [the Root Causes Strategy] doesn’t solve that problem.” Fitzgerald admits that while he didn’t originally see illegal immigration as a concern, his mind has changed and those who raise issue with unchecked immigration are ‘on to something.’ “In my mind, I’m like oh, it’s not that much [illegal immigration]. And then I see the chart, I’m like oh that’s a lot compared to twenty years ago.”

As the U.S. faces an unprecedented surge in illegal border crossings, Fitzgerald admits that he and his colleagues are at a loss for solutions.

“There’s no clear answer,” he said.

Fitzgerald concedes that the negative optics surrounding immigration could jeopardize Biden’s chances of reelection.

“It looks bad for any administration because no one solves migration… it’s like the end-all, be-all, kill pill for politics,” he

The Project Veritas journalist asked Dan Fitzgerald, “Secretary Blinken, how close are you to him?” Fitzgerald responded, “Five degrees of separation. This is such a niche industry that flies under the radar, so the average American does not know. Most people don’t know what we do.”

In another clip, an official from the U.S. State Department’s Consular office chillingly admitted, “The truth is they want to change the demographic of the United States.”

Even more alarmingly, the official alleged that the U.S. is selectively allowing criminals to cross the border.

“Oh, there’s a lot of things. Mostly, mostly with immigration. I wish people knew we were letting criminals in daily,” the official said.

When pressed for confirmation, the official affirmed, “Oh, yeah. So all the good, honest, hardworking Mexicans stay in Mexico, and all the pieces of garbage come to the United States… And the Mexican government has no reason to stop it because they’re garbage, goes to another country, and sends money back to them.”

When asked about the ultimate goal behind such policies, the official’s response was chillingly clear. “They want to change the demographics of the United States… Traditional standard Americans are not leftists. Latin Americans are all leftists. It literally is. It’s just, it literally is essential to try to change the demographics [in the United States],” he said.

WATCH:

BREAKING: Biden’s State Dept Official Admits Great Replacement is Real; ‘They Want to Change the Demographics of the United States’ “Traditional, standard Americans are not leftists. Latin Americans are all leftists. This is just to try and change the demographics [of the… pic.twitter.com/Q7NDsJmkHE — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) June 20, 2024

Since Biden’s election, the foreign-born population in the United States has experienced unprecedented growth, increasing by 6.6 million in just 39 months, according to Project Veritas.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Texas now follows California, which has a larger Hispanic population than the White population.

For most of the mid-20th century, California was considered a stronghold of the Republican Party, with the GOP consistently winning presidential races.

From the 1952 Presidential election through to the year 2000, the state cast its electoral votes for the Republican nominee in 9 out of 13 presidential elections.

From 1900 to 2020, the presidential election results in California have shown an intriguing pattern. The state has experienced an equal number of victories for both the Democratic and Republican parties, each securing 15 wins. Interestingly, since 1992, California has consistently favored Democratic candidates, marking a continuous streak of victories for the party.

According to critics, the political landscape began to change, notably after President Ronald Reagan signed the Amnesty bill in 1986.

President Ronald Reagan signed the Immigration Reform and Control Act (also known as the Simpson-Mazzoli Act or the Reagan Amnesty), which granted amnesty to millions of undocumented immigrants, a substantial number of whom resided in California. This legalization allowed many to embark on the road to U.S. citizenship and, ultimately, the right to vote.

According to the Public Policy Institute of California (PPIC), as of the 2020 Census, California’s diverse population includes 39% Latino, 35% white, 15% Asian American or Pacific Islander, 5% Black, 4% multiracial, and less than 1% Native American or Alaska Natives. This diversity is reflective of the broader changes across the United States.

Now, decades later, the cultural and political ramifications are evident, as the Republican Party has not emerged victorious in a general election in California since these changes began.

Similar demographic trends are now being observed in Texas.

Recent census data indicated that Latinos outnumber non-Hispanic whites in Texas, hinting at possible political repercussions as the demographics continue to tilt.

Latinos now outnumber non-Hispanic whites, with the latest census data indicating that 40.2% of the state’s population is Hispanic, compared to 39.8% non-Hispanic white, according to NBC News.

In 2013, former San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro and his brother, Rep. Joaquin Castro, predicted that these changes could lead to Texas becoming a Democratic state in future presidential elections.

“In a couple of presidential cycles, on election night, you’ll be announcing we’re calling the 38 electoral votes of Texas for the Democratic nominee for president. It’s changing,” said Julian Castro during an interview with CBS News’ Face the Nation.

“It’s going to become a purple state and then a blue state, because of the demographics, because of the population growth of folks from outside of Texas – and because, unfortunately, the Republican Party has gone so far to the right that they’re losing the business community,” he continued. “They’re losing the middle.”

His brother agreed and said, “it’s not going to happen on its own. The demographics are changing, but it’s going to take a lot of work from Democrats to lay the infrastructure for change. So we’re very busy working on that now.”

WATCH:

Julian Castro, top TX Democrat and former Obama’s cabinet member: “Texas is changing. It’s going to become a purple and then blue state because of the demographics and population growth.” Do you still believe “replacement theory” is just conspiracy? pic.twitter.com/F0tjqVyf7K — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) December 23, 2023

The changing demographics are part of a deliberate strategy to influence and steal elections. It’s no wonder Democrats are supporting the immigration bill. Texas is next, and then the rest of the U.S.

READ:

[Editor's note: This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit.com]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!