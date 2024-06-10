EXPLOSIVE VIDEO: Pelosi admits 'responsibility' for Jan. 6 riot

An explosive video has been posted online in which ex-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi admits "responsibility" for the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

That was when tens of thousands attended a rally held by President Donald Trump, and then a few hundreds or thousands went to the Capitol, and some of them rioted, breaking some windows and otherwise vandalizing the building. They were protesting what they perceived as Joe Biden's "stealing" of the 2020 election.

So far, federal prosecutors have arrested and demanded more than 1,000 people who sometimes did nothing more than walk into the Capitol that day, past doors opened by security officers, be arrested, jailed without bond and sentenced to years in prison.

New footage shows Nancy Pelosi taking RESPONSIBILITY for the absence of the National Guard on January 6th: “I take responsibility for not having them just prepare for more” pic.twitter.com/wKFTT4yhPf — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 10, 2024

Pelosi charges, "This is ridiculous. You’re going to ask me in the middle of the thing when they’ve already breached the inaugural stuff that should we call the Capitol police — I mean the National Guard? Why weren’t the National Guard there to begin with? ... And I take responsibility for not having them just prepare for more."

A Post-Millennial report explains she was talking from the back seat of a car.

Politico explained the footage was shot by Pelosi's documentary filmmaker daughter, Alexandra, who created the HBO documentary "The Insurrectionist Next Door" about Jan. 6.

A report months ago explained the events that day were, in fact, Pelosi's fault, according to President Trump.

The report at that time said Trump said "Pelosi was 'responsible for Jan. 6,' the day when the U.S. Capitol was stormed by a mob."

Trump at the time told NBC that Pelosi, who was in charge of security for the Capitol, "turned down a request for 10,000 soldiers to be stationed at the Capitol. He contended that had the soldiers been deployed as requested, the events of January 6th could have been averted."

Trump explained, "I behaved so well, I did such a good job, Nancy Pelosi turned down 10,000 soldiers … if she didn’t do that …"

Pelosi, at that time, claimed that Trump was projecting.

"The former occupant of the White House has always been about projection. He knows he's responsible for that so he projects it onto others."

At that time, denying any responsibility, she said it was all Trump's fault.

"Shame on him. However, he always projects."

Oddly, with her daughter's video, she said, "Trump used to say, 'well, she turned down my troops.' No, we begged him."

The new footage undermines Pelosi.

It was released by the House Administration Subcommittee on Oversight and has Pelosi admitting her own fault "for not stopping the actions of the mob that day," the Post-Millennial said.

"We have responsibility, Terri," Pelosi was heard saying in footage, referencing her Chief of Staff Terri McCullough. "We did not have any accountability for what was going on there, and we should have."

