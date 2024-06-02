'Extraordinary' 4,000-year-old Egyptian skull may show signs of attempts to treat cancer

(METRO U.K.) – An ‘extraordinary’ 4,000-year-old Egyptian skull shows signs of attempts to treat cancer. Cutmarks on the skull could be indications that ancient Egyptians tried to operate on excessive tissue growth, say scientists.

An alternative theory is that they tried to learn more about cancerous disorders after a patient’s death. Evidence in ancient texts shows that – for their times – the ancient Egyptians were ‘exceptionally skilled’ at medicine and could identify, describe, treat diseases and traumatic injuries and even put in dental fillings.

However, other conditions, such as cancer, they couldn’t treat. But a new study strongly suggests that they might have tried. An international team of researchers examined two human skulls, each thousands of years old.

Read the full story ›