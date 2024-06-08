A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
EducationTHE KIDS ARE ALL RIGHT

Family stuns as all 4 daughters are crowned valedictorian

Graduated from same school in different years

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 8, 2024 at 6:11pm

(NEW YORK POST) – The status of high school valedictorian is an honor that many parents may be thrilled to see their child achieve — but what if all of your kids are successful in clinching the title?

A central Florida family may have made history after all four daughters were named valedictorian in their respective high school classes — a feat that’s reportedly a 1 in an 11 billion chance.

Tracey Rendina’s four girls — Ryleigh, age 18, Taylor, 20, Alisa, 22, and Makaley, 24 — all graduated from the same high school in different years and each one took home the coveted academic award.

Read the full story ›

×