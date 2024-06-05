A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Famous pastor 'humbly requests' Jesus return before Election Day

'Government can't fix spiritual problems; it's ultimately a God problem'

By Around the Web
Published June 5, 2024 at 4:23pm
(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(FAITHWIRE) -- In the aftermath of former President Donald Trump’s unprecedented conviction, controversial Pastor Mark Driscoll began pleading on social media for Jesus’ return ahead of Election Day in November.

“Lord Jesus, we would humbly request that you return before November 5,” he wrote on X.

@pastormarkdriscoll My thoughts on the election. . To be honest, if you're filled with the Holy Spirit it's obvious the options stink. Unfortunately, that's reality. Make an effort to maintain sobriety despite the difficulty. . For more content like this check out the link in my bio. #election #politics #culture ♬ original sound - Pastor Mark Driscoll

The presumptive Republican presidential nominee was convicted last Thursday on 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up an alleged sex scandal that could have negatively impacted his 2016 campaign.

Read the full story ›

