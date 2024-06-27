Farmers facing carbon tax for each 'fart' made by livestock

(DAILY FETCHED) – The government has warned livestock farmers in Denmark they will be taxed on the amount of farts and burps from their cows, sheep, and pigs.

From 2030, farmers will be taxed for their fatulent livestock, becoming the first country in the world to do so as it targets methane emissions to fight climate change. Taxation Minister Jeppe Bruus said the aim is part of the globalist push to supposedly reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 70 percent from 1990 levels by 2030.

Danish livestock farmers will face a punitive financial imposition of 300 kroner ($43) per ton of carbon dioxide equivalent. The tax will increase to 750 kroner ($108) by 2035. However, Breitbart reports that due to a 60 percent income tax deduction, the actual cost per ton will start at 120 kroner ($17.3) and increase to 300 kroner by 2035.

