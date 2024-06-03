Fauci admits he made up tyrannical COVID guidelines like child masking and social distancing

By Jim Hoft

The Gateway Pundit

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has admitted that some of the most stringent COVID-19 guidelines, including social distancing and child masking, were not rooted in concrete scientific evidence.

This admission came during a comprehensive interview with the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic earlier this year, details of which were released ahead of Dr. Fauci’s scheduled testimony on Monday.

Tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/1yWDzc6r3X — Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic (@COVIDSelect) June 2, 2024

According to a transcript released by Republicans, during the January interviews, Dr. Fauci disclosed that the widely enforced “6 feet apart” social distancing guideline “sort of just appeared” and was not based on any data.

Should Dr. Anthony Fauci be prosecuted? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (201 Votes) 1% (2 Votes)

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

This guideline had significant repercussions, leading to the closure of schools and small businesses nationwide. Ironically, however, Fauci permitted the George Floyd protests and riots to wreak havoc across the country.

Below is Dr. Fauci’s transcribed interview via the COVID Select Subcommittee:

SOCIAL DISTANCING : The “6 feet apart” social distancing recommendation forced on Americans by federal health officials was arbitrary and not based on science. Majority Counsel: “Do you recall when discussions regarding, kind of, the at least a 6 foot threshold began?”

Dr. Fauci: “The 6 foot in the school?”

Majority Counsel: “Six foot overall. I mean, 6-foot was applied at businesses—”

Dr. Fauci: “Yeah.”

Majority Counsel: “—it was applied in schools, it was applied here. At least how the messaging was applied was that 6-foot distancing was the distance that needed to be—“

Dr. Fauci: “You know, I don’t recall. It sort of just appeared. I don’t recall, like, a discussion of whether it should be 5 or 6 or whatever. It was just that 6 foot is—”

Majority Counsel: “Did you see any studies that supported 6 feet?”

Dr. Fauci: “I was not aware of studies that in fact, that would be a very difficult study to do.”

Francis Collins, the former director of the National Insitute of Health, admitted in a closed-door interview earlier this year that he did not see any scientific evidence that social distancing was a proven method of containing the virus.

The controversy extends beyond social distancing. During the pandemic, Americans were subjected to strict mask mandates, with penalties imposed on those who did not comply. These mandates covered everyone – from adults entering businesses to children in schools. Now, it appears these directives were also issued without a solid foundation in science.

When questioned about the evidence supporting the masking of children, Dr. Fauci’s memory was unclear.

Below is Dr. Fauci’s transcribed interview via the COVID Select Subcommittee:

MASKING : Dr. Fauci testified that he did not recall any supporting evidence for masking children. Concerningly, mask-wearing has been associated with learning loss and severe speech development issues in America’s children. Majority Counsel: “Do you recall reviewing any studies or data supporting masking for children?”

Dr. Fauci: “You know, I might have, Mitch, but I don’t recall specifically that I did. I might have.”

Majority Counsel: “Since the — there’s been a lot of studies that have come out since the pandemic started, but specifically on this there have been significant on kind of like the learning loss and speech and development issues that have been associated with particularly young children wearing masks while they’re growing up. They can’t see their teacher talk and can’t learn how to form words. Have you followed any of those studies?”

Dr. Fauci: “No. But I believe that there are a lot of conflicting studies too, that there are those that say, yes, there is an impact, and there are those that say there’s not. I still think that’s up in the air.”

You can read the key takeaways in the new memo here.

So there you have it. Time and time again, those of us, including The Gateway Pundit, who questioned every aspect of the COVID pandemic, from the lockdown regimes and mask mandates all the way through to vaccines and potential treatments, have been proven correct.

U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY), Ranking Member of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, joined Maria Bartiromo to discuss Fauci’s upcoming hearing on Monday.

Earlier this month, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) finally admitted to funding gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, the site of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This admission directly contradicts previous statements made under oath by Dr. Anthony Fauci,

“Fauci lied. He committed a felony. It’s clear there was a massive cover-up from the beginning,” Sen. Paul wrote.

WATCH:

I joined @MariaBartiromo on @SundayFutures to discuss Fauci’s upcoming hearing. Fauci lied. He committed a felony. It’s clear there was a massive cover-up from the beginning. pic.twitter.com/KTcWDesqF8 — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) June 2, 2024

This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit.com.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!