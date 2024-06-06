FBI witness blows up narrative pushed by Hunter Biden's defenders

By Katelynn Richardson

Daily Caller News Foundation

FBI agent Erika Jensen said on the stand during Hunter Biden’s trial Wednesday that she had not seen any evidence of tampering with the data on his infamous laptop.

Hunter Biden’s legal team has sought to cast doubt on the authenticity of data on the laptop, which their client abandoned at a Delaware repair shop in April 2019, while prosecutors have introduced the laptop’s contents as evidence in their case against Hunter Biden. In prior court filings, Special Counsel David Weiss called their criticism of the laptop’s authenticity a “conspiracy theory with no supporting evidence.”

When asked by prosecutor Derek Hines if she had seen evidence that Hunter Biden’s laptop had been tampered with, Jensen responded “no,” according to multiple reports.

Hunter Biden was indicted in September on felony gun charges for allegedly making false statements on a gun purchase form and knowingly possessing a gun while addicted to drugs. Prosecutors are using data from the laptop as evidence in the trial to demonstrate Hunter Biden was addicted to drugs at the time of purchase.

After the New York Post first reported on the laptop’s contents in 2020, former intelligence officials issued a public statement claiming it has “all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.” The outlet was censored on Twitter following its publication of the report.

Hunter Biden’s attorneys previously argued that the laptop “may have been tampered with by someone other than Mr. Biden,” noting “various media outlets” that received copies of the data “concluded it is not” authentic. Prosecutors fired back in court filings that the data used during the trial was extracted directly by an FBI forensic specialist in 2019 rather than the copy of the data obtained by the media.

Jensen also clarified on the witness stand that some data came directly from Hunter Biden’s iCloud account rather than the laptop itself, according to NBC News.

In 2020, the Daily Caller News Foundation authenticated an email from the laptop.

” [Derek] Hines began by asking [FBI Agent] Jensen if she had seen any evidence of tampering on Hunter Bidens laptop when the FBI obtained it – she responded “no.” (The question comes after Abbe Lowell asked about time period in 2019 from when laptop was first picked up until… — Kerri Kupec Urbahn (@Kerri_Kupec) June 5, 2024

“The same ‘Russian disinformation’ once ‘certified’ by 51 former intelligence officials just days before an election is now being used by federal prosecutors as factual evidence against Hunter Biden,” Republican Georgia Rep. Mike Collins wrote Wednesday on X. “Sounds like election interference to me.”

