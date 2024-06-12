Feds asked to probe collusion between Biden and Trump prosecutor

For months, even years, Democrats could talk about little else but President Donald Trump's "collusion" with Russia to beat Democrat loser Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential race.

But in fact, a years-long investigation proved their allegations false, and it was revealed that Clinton's campaign actually had funded the "Steele dossier" lies, paying for them as routine "legal" expenses.

Now there's another charge of collusion, only this one involves Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and the Joe Biden presidential campaign.

The Washington Examiner reports Bragg is accused of coordinating with Biden's 2024 campaign to influence this fall's election.

The complaint has been filed with the FEC by America First Legal, a legal group that charged Bragg and the Biden campaign violated the Federal Election Campaign Act.

It was Bragg who brought an odd case against Trump to court, as part of the Democrats' coordinated lawfare agenda that appears to be trying to take out the main challenger to the diminished Joe Biden's campaign for a second term.

Bragg took years-old business reporting circumstances, misdemeanors if there had been that conviction, and claimed they were felonies because of another, unspecified, crime.

It's on appeal after a jury in the leftist enclave of Manhattan, where some nine of 10 voters oppose Trump, convicted him.

The complaint charges Bragg's anti-Trump activities in court actually constituted a "coordinated expenditure" with the campaign under federal law, providing an "in-kind" contribution that exceeded the $3,300 limit.

Biden's campaign then refused to disclose that "contribution."

"Bragg made, and Biden for President knowingly accepted, a contribution in excess of $3,300 per election individual contribution limit," the complaint charges.

It explains how in late 2022, Bragg hired a prosecutor who had been appointed by Biden to the DOJ, Matthew Colangelo.

He was the No. 3 person at DOJ, and had been given time there to pursue investigations against Trump.

Suddenly, he moved to Bragg's local office in Manhattan, still continuing to work on claims against Trump.

The DOJ has claimed there was no coordination between Biden and Bragg over Colangelo's move but the complaint points to claims that the Bragg case weas intended to hurt Trump, and it "would not have occurred if Trump were not a candidate," the report said.

"With the lawfare before the FEC against candidate and former President Donald Trump, it is important that the FEC take a hard look at the relationship between President Biden, his administration, and his political committees and the New York County D.A.’s Office’s political prosecution of the former President during a campaign year,” said Dan Epstein, vice president of AFL.

