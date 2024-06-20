A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HealthSHOT HURT 'ROUND THE WORLD

Feds try to delay release of non-public COVID vaccine safety data until at least 2026

Delay request called 'shocking'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 20, 2024 at 3:09pm

(Photo by Hakan Nural on Unsplash)

(JUST THE NEWS) – The Biden administration is seeking to delay until at least 2026 the release of COVID-19 vaccine safety data that has been kept outside the government’s normal adverse events reporting system.

The Departments of Justice and Health and Human Services asked U.S. District Judge Reggie Walton this week to issue an 18-month stay that keeps them from having to release the Food and Drug Administration’s data to Just the News under the Freedom of Information Act.

The federal agencies alleged that “exceptional circumstances” exist to necessitate the delay in compliance with the open records law because the FDA is stretched thin by numerous other requests for public information related to the pandemic.

Read the full story ›

