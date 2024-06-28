A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
DiversionsTHE ANIMAL KINGDOM

Fish species with human-like teeth named after 'Lord of the Rings' villain

Sports fiery-eye symbol

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 28, 2024 at 11:53am
Eye of Sauron from 'Lord of the Rings' (video screenshot)

Eye of Sauron from 'Lord of the Rings'

(MSN) – A team of international researchers have discovered and identified a new species of pacu, belonging to the family of piranha that survives on a plant-based diet and has teeth just like humans.

Owing to its distinctive features, especially the fiery-eye symbol, scientists have called it the villain Sauron from J.R.R Tolkien’s ‘The Lord of the Rings’ series. They named it the Mylopus sauron.

Pacus and piranhas are pretty closely related and have similar features, so it may be pretty difficult to distinguish between these two kinds of fish. However, both of these fishes have the capacity to change their appearance through various stages of their lives.

Read the full story ›

