Flier uses everyday device to track down missing luggage to airport worker's home

'What are you doing here? This is so dangerous for you to be here'

Published June 5, 2024 at 6:27pm

 

(FOX BUSINESS) -- Losing your luggage on a flight is any passenger's worst nightmare, but what if it ends up at an airline worker's home?

That’s exactly what happened to Spirit Airlines passenger Paola Garcia, who used one of her Apple devices to track down her belongings after they were allegedly swiped by a worker inside Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida, according to Local 10.

Garcia told the news outlet that she had been waiting for her small pink hard-shell suitcase containing Apple devices like her personal MacBook and two Apple Watches, as well as her designer clothes and jewelry, to appear on the baggage belt at Terminal 4, but it never showed.

Read the full story ›

