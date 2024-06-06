Food giant facing revived push to cut plastic chemicals in products

(FOX 26 HOUSTON) – General Mills is being called on to remove plastic chemicals from some of its food products after a signed petition by Consumer Reports and several advocacy groups was sent to the company headquarters last week demanding change.

The petition, which has over 30,000 signatures, comes after Consumer Reports tested 85 different foods and found phthalates, a commonly used plasticizer, in Annie's Organic Cheesy Ravioli, a brand owned by General Mills. Other General Mills products containing the plasticizer include the Yoplait, Cheerios, Green Giant, and Progresso brands.

"Given that steady exposure to even very small amounts of these chemicals over time could increase health risks, we urge Annie's and General Mills to immediately take the necessary steps to monitor and eliminate the presence of these chemicals across all of your brands," the petition reads on Consumer Reports website.

