Former gay and transgender couple renew wedding vows after Christian conversion

(CROSSWALK) – A couple who previously identified as homosexual and transgender have left their former lifestyles after finding Jesus Christ and recently renewed their wedding vows. On May 30, 2020, Nic and Lex Renick got married as husband and husband but now identify as a heterosexual couple — husband and wife, Faithwire reports.

Nowadays, however, Lex restored her female identity and returned to the name she was given at birth, while Nic abandoned his homosexual identity. In a recent interview with Michael Knowles of The Daily Wire, they detail their journey. Knowles, a professing Catholic, described the couple’s testimony as “one of the wildest stories I’ve ever heard.”

“I think it just goes to show that anyone can transform or turn into anything that they want,” Nic told Knowles. “But nobody talks about transforming back to the original design that you’re supposed to be.”

