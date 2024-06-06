Frustrated European voters expected to give historic victory to right-wing parties

(FOX NEWS) – European right-wing populists are poised to deliver a blunt warning to mainstream political parties as they are predicted to make dramatic gains in the European Parliament elections starting on Thursday.

Voters in the 27 countries of the European Union (EU) are expected to elect the historical first right-leaning majority in the European Parliament for the next five years, in a sign of frustration with traditional political parties perceived to have failed to address the rampant migrant crisis and economic challenges facing the continent.

"It's a reflection, a frustration with what is happening in Europe," Alan Mendoza, the executive director of the London-based Henry Jackson Society, told Fox News Digital. "People are turning to the parties who have answers on this basis and who are standing up for these issues as far as some voters see it and saying that that's where they're going to cast their votes."

