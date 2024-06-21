A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsLIFE AND LEISURE

Full 'strawberry moon' welcomes 1st day of summer

Will appear extremely low on horizon

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 21, 2024 at 12:02pm

(FOX WEATHER) – June's full Moon is unique this year because it will rise a day after the official start of summer and be the lowest full Moon of the year. With the scorching temperatures across the U.S., it's already felt like summer for weeks, and if you ask a meteorologist, it's been summer since June 1. However, the official start of astronomical summer begins with the summer solstice, which happens every year between June 20 and 22.

This year, the summer solstice falls on Thursday, June 20, at 4:51 p.m. ET when the Tropic of Cancer is aligned directly with the Sun. The very next night, on Friday, June 21, the Strawberry Moon will rise at 9:08 p.m. ET.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

According to NASA, June's full Moon will be the lowest of the year, reaching only 21.9 degrees above the southern horizon after midnight on Saturday. This happens because as the full Moon reaches its peak illumination, the Sun is at its highest of the year. For some places within the Arctic Circle, the Moon won't make it above the horizon.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Gold at $3,000/oz in sight as central banks continue to buy
Blue-collar job is booming, causing employment rates in the industry to soar
In Alzheimer's breakthrough, researchers identify 'protective gene'
World-first experiment reveals why some people never get COVID
Scientists reveal 3 secrets to reaching 100 that work at any age
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×