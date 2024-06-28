A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Galatians Unearthed': Christ's circumcision

Daniel Joseph preaches Part 8 of his recent sermon series

Daniel Joseph
Published June 28, 2024 at 5:45pm

Editor's note: The following video is presented by Pastor Daniel Joseph, president and founder of Corner Fringe Ministries. Subscribe to the Corner Fringe YouTube channel here.

Daniel Joseph
Daniel Joseph is president and founder of Corner Fringe Ministries. Having pastored for over 10 years, his passion is preaching Yeshua/Jesus as the HOPE of the world and seeking to AWAKEN a lost and dying Church, bringing it to a place of real repentance through the powerful and inspirational preaching of the Word.
