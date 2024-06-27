A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Israel and Mideast WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY

The 'Gaza famine' myth

No facts can be allowed to disturb blood libels against Israel

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 27, 2024 at 8:17am
Palestinian boy witnesses attack (Pixabay)

Palestinian boy witnesses attack

(FRONT PAGE MAG) – It’s now quite clear that there are simply no facts at all — none — that will alter the fixed narrative of lies, distortions and blood libels with which the liberal internationalist order is demonizing and delegitimizing Israel.

The claim that Israel is starving the civilians of Gaza and causing an imminent famine has been pumped out incessantly since soon after the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war. In February, the United Nations said that more than a quarter of Gaza’s 2.3 million people were “estimated to be facing catastrophic levels of deprivation and starvation” and that, without action, widespread famine was “almost inevitable.”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

In March, Biden administration officials told Benny Gantz – then a member of Israel’s war cabinet who was visiting Washington DC – that the “food shortage crisis” impacting Palestinians in Gaza was “intolerable.”

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







The 'Gaza famine' myth
North Korean troops will be 'cannon fodder' if sent to Ukraine, Pentagon says
Farmers facing carbon tax for each 'fart' made by livestock
U.N.-backed Kenyan force arrives in Haiti
European nation becomes 1st country to offer bird flu vaccine
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×