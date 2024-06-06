Georgia court makes major ruling on Fani Willis' sweeping election case against Trump

(FOX NEWS) -- In a major setback to the Fulton County District Attorney, the Georgia Court of Appeals on Wednesday put a pause on any proceedings related to the 2020 election interference case against former President Trump and co-defendants until it hears the case to disqualify Fani Willis in October.

The appeals court has tentatively scheduled a hearing date of Oct. 4 for the appeal by Trump and his co-defendants to have embattled Willis disqualified from the case due to an "improper" affair with former special prosecutor Nathan Wade.

The appeals court action all but solidifies that Willis' sweeping racketeering case against the 45th president will not go to trial before the 2024 election in November.

