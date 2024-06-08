A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY

Germany has begun dumping migrants in Poland

E.U. migration pact will come into force in 2026

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 8, 2024 at 3:36pm
Muslim migrants head out of Slovenia toward Europe. More than 1.3 million made their way to the wealthy welfare state of Germany, welcomed by the government of Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Muslim migrants head out of Slovenia toward Europe. More than 1.3 million made their way to the wealthy welfare state of Germany, welcomed by the government of Chancellor Angela Merkel.

(RMX NEWS) – Aleksandra Fedorska who works for independent radio WNET and news outlet Biznes Alert has reported that migrants are being handed over to Polish border guards by German officers and are then transferred to hostels in bordering areas.

According to her, many of the migrants have told staff that they arrived in Germany from the Netherlands, Austria and other countries, rather than via Poland.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The Polish journalist asked German federal police for data on illegal migrants on the border with Poland. According to the data produced, Germany has sent back 3,500 migrants out of the 5,600 people who are alleged to have crossed from Poland into Germany illegally.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Germany has begun dumping migrants in Poland
Ireland overwhelmed as immigration being used as 'weapon' to change demographics
The case for Biden's border catastrophe to be 'treason'
Nearly two-thirds of middle-class Americans are struggling financially
Low expectations plague Air Force Academy
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×