Diversions U.S.ANIMAL KINGDOM

Giant 7-foot sea creature found on beach turns out to be newly discovered species

'It was a hoodwinker and that this may be the largest specimen ever sampled'

Published June 9, 2024 at 4:36pm
A 7-foot hoodwinker sunfish washed up in Gearhart Beach, Oregon, on Monday, June 3, 2024. (Tiffany Boothe/Seaside Aquarium)

A 7-foot hoodwinker sunfish washed up in Gearhart Beach, Oregon, on Monday, June 3, 2024. (Tiffany Boothe/Seaside Aquarium)

(FOX WEATHER) -- SEASIDE, Oregon – A massive ocean oddity that washed up on a northern Oregon beach this week turned out to be a recently discovered species of sunfish, according to the local aquarium.

According to the Seaside Aquarium, a 7.3-foot sunfish was found on Gearhart Beach, north of Seaside, Oregon, on June 3.

"Initially, this large, strange looking fish was creating quite a stir on social media and though it was stormy, folks were flocking to the beach to see this unusual fish," the aquarium said on Facebook.

Read the full story ›

Giant 7-foot sea creature found on beach turns out to be newly discovered species
