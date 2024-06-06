Giant spiders set to parachute into Northeastern U.S.

(RVM NEWS) – The Northeastern region of the United States has faced its fair share of natural phenomena lately, from spotted lanternflies to cicadas. Now, residents must brace themselves for yet another unexpected invasion – giant venomous spiders with 4-inch-long legs that can “parachute” through the air, according to CBS News.

New Jersey Pest Control recently issued a warning about the impending arrival of these spiders. Known as Joro spiders, they are hard to miss due to their vibrant yellow and grey bodies, and females can have a leg span of up to 4 inches. What truly sets them apart, however, is their ability to “fly” – a rare trait among spiders. By using a technique called ballooning, Joro spiders release silk threads into the air, allowing themselves to be carried by the wind.

Although these spiders have yet to reach New York and New Jersey, experts are confident that it is only a matter of time. José R. Ramírez-Garofalo, an ecologist at Rutgers University’s Lockwood Lab, and president of Protectors of Pine Oak Woods on Staten Island, emphasized the inevitability of their arrival in the region.

