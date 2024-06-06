Giraffe lifts toddler out of vehicle at safari park

(NEW YORK POST) – A giraffe snatched a 2-year-old girl out of a vehicle while she was trying to feed it at a Texas safari ride, dramatic video shows. Paisley Toten was in the back of her family’s pickup truck feeding the animals at the Fossil Rim Wildlife Center in Glen Rose on Saturday when a giraffe grabbed a bag of food — and the tot’s shirt — and lifted her into the air, KWTX reported.

“We stopped to feed the giraffes, and I turned around to look out the back window, and I saw the giraffe kind of digging around right there, and then it just grabbed her, and I didn’t see her no more,” Paisley’s father, Jason Toten, told the outlet.

Lindsey Merriman was in a vehicle with her family a few cars behind the Totens when she caught the terrifying moment the massive giraffe bent its neck down and grabbed the girl’s shirt in its teeth as her mother screamed.

