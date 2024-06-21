A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyWND MONEY

Gold at $3,000/oz in sight as central banks continue to buy

Metal doubles as a global currency

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 21, 2024 at 2:12pm

(FORBES) – Gold’s rise towards a price of $3000 an ounce was derailed last month after reports that China’s central bank had stopped buying but other central banks seem likely to pick up the slack. A new survey of 70 central banks revealed the highest level of expected central bank gold buying since the analysis of their gold exposure started six years ago.

None of the banks which responded to the survey conducted by the World Gold Council (WGC) expect central bank buying to decline whereas 81% expect buying to increase.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Central banks are critical to the price of the metal which doubles as a global currency with their buying of 1037 metric tons last year only a fraction less than the record 1082 metric tonnes bought in 2022.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Gold at $3,000/oz in sight as central banks continue to buy
Blue-collar job is booming, causing employment rates in the industry to soar
In Alzheimer's breakthrough, researchers identify 'protective gene'
World-first experiment reveals why some people never get COVID
Scientists reveal 3 secrets to reaching 100 that work at any age
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×