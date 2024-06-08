Google snubs 160,000 Normandy heroes, celebrates lesbians instead

(HEADLINE USA) – Instead of acknowledging, celebrating and honoring an estimated 160,000 soldiers who stormed the beaches of Normandy, the far-left Google decided to celebrate a female writer who became popular only because leftist elites pushed her works, which were about her lesbian relationships.

Google spent the 80th anniversary of D-Day “Celebrating Jeanne Córdova” by inserting a cartoon image of the lesbian author and activist on the main page of the leftist search engine that hides explicitly conservative websites from people’s results, the Gateway Pundit reported.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Córdova died in 2016 at the age of 67 in Los Angeles, far from German machine-gun fire, according to the Wikipedia page Google pushed as its top result for the writer who became recognized only for her sexuality.

Read the full story ›