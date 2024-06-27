GOP politicians declare that faith-focused voters will 'decide this election'

(THE AMERICAN TRIBUNE) – As the 2024 presidential race heats up, GOP politicians are aiming to swing it toward them by encouraging Christian, faith-focused voters to get out and vote for Republican politicians, saying that the Democrats are waging war on people of faith in America who would prefer to not go along with the far-left, often anti-religious regime.

Much of their comments on the matter came during the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s “Road to Majority” conference that took place in Washington, D.C. over the weekend of June 22 and 23. Fox News Digital spoke about the election and how people of faith will influence it, with the GOP representatives saying that religious voters will be a hugely important demographic.

For example, Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri noted that their role could be “decisive” given their numbers and the GOP’s need for majorities. He said, “They play a huge role, a decisive role.” He continued, “There’s no majority for the Republican Party without voters of faith. And they’re going to decide this election. So we need them to turn out.”

