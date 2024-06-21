Governor trashes bill giving detransitioners equal rights

The governor of the state of Arizona has vetoed legislation that would have given detransitioners – those victims who were convinced to pursue a life as transgender but now regret it and are reversing their actions – equal rights.

A column at the Washington Stand explains Gov. Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, vetoed the state legislature's Detransitioner Bill of Rights.

That would have provided individuals seeking to detransition "the same rights and medical protections as those seeking to transition," the report noted.

Joseph Kohm, of the Family Policy Alliance, explained exactly what Hobbs' attack stops.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

"This bill would help hold the medical professionals and insurance companies that facilitate or perform so-called 'gender transition' surgeries accountable for their predatory actions by requiring them to provide equal coverage for detransition treatments," he explained.

Should detransitioners have the same rights as transgenders? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (9 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Hobbs, since her election, has been working to promote the transgender ideology, including in her executive orders.

Republicans with narrow majorities in the state Senate and House adopted the new plan to provide equal rights, which would have required insurance contracts "that provide coverage for gender transition procedures may not deny coverage for gender detransition procedures."

State Sen. Janae Shamp, a Republican who sponsored the bill, charged, "If doctors are going to block the natural puberty process of children and surgically alter the genitalia of people struggling with gender dysphoria, they must be prepared to undo the damage — as much as possible.

"And if insurers are going to pay for gender-altering drugs and surgeries, they must also pay for any effort to regain the victim’s God-given identity."

The plan had passed the Senate 16-12 and the House 31-29.

Hobbs failed to explain her veto, other than the cryptic, "This bill is unnecessary and would create a privacy risk for patients."

Family Research Council fellow Walt Heyer, himself a detransitioner, said the equal rights are necessary.

"Many of the people have been radically harmed by … the hormones. … I know from my own experience that it took several years for my body to adjust back to the synthetic natural hormones in my body."

The Stand report continued, "The fact that pro-LGBT lawmakers do not support the Detransitioner Bill of Rights — even to the point that every Democrat in the Arizona legislature voted against it, and the governor vetoed it — is a telling sign that they are not sincerely interested in promoting the well-being of all patients. Instead, they are interested in promoting an ideology with a political agenda. If these ideologues were to recognize the existence and needs of detransitioners, it would undermine their political agenda by demonstrating the shallow logic of transgender ideology and the transitory nature of transgender identity."

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!