The first presidential debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump being held tonight promises to be a bitter, surprise-filled battle filled with memorable moments.

Presidential debates are famous for quick-witted comebacks, gaffs and "gotcha" moments, some of which have completely undone a presidential candidate's entire campaign.

From Ronald Reagan roasting Walter Mondale, to Hillary Clinton versus Donald Trump, to Donald Trump versus Joe Biden, here is a roundup of some of the greatest mic-drop moments in presidential debate history.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

Does the Trump/Biden debate promise to be a doozy? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!