Greatest mic-drop moments in presidential debate history

What new gaffs and bull's-eyes will dominate tonight's Trump-Biden debate?

Andrew Powell By Andrew Powell
Published June 27, 2024 at 11:46am
President Ronald Reagan (Video screenshot)

President Ronald Reagan

The first presidential debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump being held tonight promises to be a bitter, surprise-filled battle filled with memorable moments.

Presidential debates are famous for quick-witted comebacks, gaffs and "gotcha" moments, some of which have completely undone a presidential candidate's entire campaign.

From Ronald Reagan roasting Walter Mondale, to Hillary Clinton versus Donald Trump, to Donald Trump versus Joe Biden, here is a roundup of some of the greatest mic-drop moments in presidential debate history.

Does the Trump/Biden debate promise to be a doozy?

Andrew Powell
Andrew Powell is a WND reporter with a particular focus on globalism, Communist China and the Deep State.
