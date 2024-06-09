A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
U.S. WorldHEAT OF THE MOMENT

'Greenest Olympics ever' derailed by athletes' demands for portable air conditioners

'We will bring them. And we will take them back to Greece'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 9, 2024 at 2:31pm

S""

1st Lt. Amber English of Colorado Springs, Colorado, set an Olympic record in women's skeet shooting to win a gold medal at the Olympics in Tokyo on July 26, 2021. (U.S. Army photo)

1st Lt. Amber English of Colorado Springs, Colorado, set an Olympic record in women's skeet shooting to win a gold medal at the Olympics in Tokyo on July 26, 2021. (U.S. Army photo)

By Owen Klinsky
Daily Caller News Foundation

More than three thousand Olympians are expected to bring portable air-conditioning units to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris this summer, derailing France’s efforts to go green by not providing AC in the Athletes’ Village, the Washington Post reported.

The International Olympic Committee’s decision to substitute air-conditioning for a less reliable but more environmentally friendly geothermal cooling system is central to their strategy to cut the carbon footprint of the Paris Games by half, Reuters reported. However, many visiting nations, concerned lack of AC will result in reduced sleep and poor athletic performance, are opting to import portable AC units, according to the Washington Post.

Will you be watching the 2024 Summer Olympics?

“We will bring them. And we will take them back to Greece,” Alexandra Palli, president of the Greek Olympic committee for environmental sustainability, told the Washington Post when referencing Greece’s plans to provide portable air conditioning to their athletes. “They need support. Because what they do is very difficult anyway.”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

While the scale of portable-AC-adoption is unclear, a survey from the Washington Post found that all eight nations who replied out of the 20 surveyed planned to use AC in some capacity. Those nations include the majority of the G7, specifically the United States, Great Britain, Canada, Germany, and Italy.

The high cost of portable units could mean they are inaccessible to poorer countries.

“We don’t have deep pockets,” said Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) president Donald Rukare, before citing a prior international sports competition in which the UOC was unable to provide their athletes with portable units “because we didn’t have the money.”

Ultimately this disparity raises questions over Olympic fairness as air conditioning is seen as crucial to athletic performance, particularly in sports like fencing where an athlete’s equipment can rust or be damaged by humid conditions, The Washington Post reported.

The 2024 Summer Olympics begin July 26 and are expected to attract 15 million tourists to the French capital.

The IOC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







American-born workers are getting killed in Biden's economy. Here's why
Kamala Harris mourns death of Palestinians in daring raid that rescued 4 Israeli hostages
Giant 7-foot sea creature found on beach turns out to be newly discovered species
'Pretty in Pink' actors both agree on the source of their feud decades later
Netanyahu to address joint session of Congress on July 24
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×