Haitian migrant accused of raping disabled 15-year-old girl after he was released on $500 bail

United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is seeking a Haitian migrant accused of raping a disabled 15-year-old girl in March after he was released on a low bond on Wednesday.

A Massachusetts judge released Cory Alvarez on only a $500 bail despite the charge, Fox News national correspondent Bill Melugin reported in a post on X Thursday. Prosecutors sought a bond of $10,000 after Massachusetts Judge Susan Sullivan rejected prosecution arguments to have Alvarez deemed dangerous and to be held, according to the Patriot Ledger, a Massachusetts-based outlet.

Alvarez was arrested on charges of raping the 15-year-old girl at a Comfort Inn which was being used as migrant housing, in Rockland, Massachusetts, when she sought assistance with loading an application on a tablet in March, CBS Boston reported. ICE placed a detainer on Alvarez after he was charged, according to WCVB 5, a Boston-based outlet.

NEW: Per law enforcement sources, the Haitian migrant who was charged with raping a 15-year-old girl at a migrant hotel outside of Boston in March was released from local custody yesterday after the Plymouth Superior Court gave him a low $500 bond & ignored ICE’s detainer request… pic.twitter.com/ziejVLXla4 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 27, 2024

Authorities have been unable to locate Alvarez since Sullivan granted the bail despite ICE’s detainer, the Boston Herald reported. ICE agents were seeking to take Alvarez into custody when he was released, according to the Herald.

Alvarez initially entered the United States via the “CHNV” program in June 2023, according to Melugin. The Biden administration program allows Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans to receive humanitarian parole and enter the country, according to United States Citizenship and Immigration Services.

ICE has captured other sex offenders released by Massachusetts courts in the past. In June, ICE agents arrested a 24-year-old illegal immigrant from Guatemala who had been released on bail after being charged with raping a child in Bristol County.

ICE also took an illegal immigrant from the Cape Verde Islands repeatedly convicted on public lewdness charges into custody in April.

Illegal immigration has become a prominent issue in the 2024 campaign after a series of crimes involving illegal immigrants. Authorities in Oklahoma arrested 23-year-old Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez, an illegal immigrant from El Salvador, for the August 2023 murder of 37-year-old Rachel Morin in Maryland on June 14.

Authorities in Houston arrested two men on June 20 and charged them with capital murder in the rape and murder of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray. In February, Jose Antonio Ibarra, an immigrant from Venezuela who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border illegally, was arrested by University of Georgia police and charged with murdering 22-year-old nursing student Laken Riley.

ICE did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

