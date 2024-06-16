More than half of Christians in Western nation experience 'hostility and ridicule' for faith

(CHRISTIAN POST ) -- More than half of Christians in the United Kingdom claim to have experienced hostility and ridicule for their faith, according to a study released Thursday.

The report, titled "The Costs of Keeping the Faith," was compiled by the nonprofit Voice for Justice UK (VfJUK) and found that of the more than 1,500 respondents from different Christian denominations and age groups, 56% reported negative pushback for sharing their beliefs in some capacity.

Of those under 35, that number jumped to 61%.

Read the full story ›