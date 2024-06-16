A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Faith

More than half of Christians in Western nation experience 'hostility and ridicule' for faith

'Things were getting worse'

Published June 16, 2024 at 3:04pm
Published June 16, 2024 at 3:04pm

(Image by Felix Merler from Pixabay)

(CHRISTIAN POST ) -- More than half of Christians in the United Kingdom claim to have experienced hostility and ridicule for their faith, according to a study released Thursday.

The report, titled "The Costs of Keeping the Faith," was compiled by the nonprofit Voice for Justice UK (VfJUK) and found that of the more than 1,500 respondents from different Christian denominations and age groups, 56% reported negative pushback for sharing their beliefs in some capacity.

Of those under 35, that number jumped to 61%.

Read the full story ›

