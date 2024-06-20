A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education FaithFAITH UNDER FIRE

More than half of Jesuit Catholic universities promote 'Pride Month'

Catholic Church teaches that homosexual activity is 'contrary to the natural law'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 20, 2024 at 1:40pm

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – A majority of Jesuit Catholic universities promoted LGBT “Pride Month” this June, according to a College Fix analysis. In total, 15 of the 27 American Jesuit universities posted on their main X, Instagram, and/or Facebook pages. The analysis does not include universities who may have hosted LGBT events but not posted on their main accounts.

However, the Catholic Church teaches that homosexual activity is “contrary to the natural law,” and that marriage is between one man and one woman.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The colleges showing their support for the homosexual and transgender agenda are: Canisius University, College of the Holy Cross, Creighton University, Georgetown University, Gonzaga University, Le Moyne College, Loyola University Chicago, Loyola University New Orleans, Rockhurst University, Saint Louis University, Seattle University, the University of San Francisco, and Xavier University.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







More than half of Jesuit Catholic universities promote 'Pride Month'
Dallas Jenkins defense 'The Chosen' plot twist claiming 'Jesus does allow suffering'
Victim of megachurch pastor says church was aware of his crime
Supreme Court upholds Biden-backed tax on foreign corporate investments
Man grows extra-lucky 63-leaf clover
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×