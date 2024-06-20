More than half of Jesuit Catholic universities promote 'Pride Month'

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – A majority of Jesuit Catholic universities promoted LGBT “Pride Month” this June, according to a College Fix analysis. In total, 15 of the 27 American Jesuit universities posted on their main X, Instagram, and/or Facebook pages. The analysis does not include universities who may have hosted LGBT events but not posted on their main accounts.

However, the Catholic Church teaches that homosexual activity is “contrary to the natural law,” and that marriage is between one man and one woman.

The colleges showing their support for the homosexual and transgender agenda are: Canisius University, College of the Holy Cross, Creighton University, Georgetown University, Gonzaga University, Le Moyne College, Loyola University Chicago, Loyola University New Orleans, Rockhurst University, Saint Louis University, Seattle University, the University of San Francisco, and Xavier University.

