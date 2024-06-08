'Hamas supporter' Briahna Joy Gray fired after rolling eyes at Oct. 7 survivor during interview

(DAILY WIRE) – Far-left commentator Briahna Joy Gray, a former staffer for socialist Senator Bernie Sanders (VT), was fired by The Hill on Thursday, which comes after she generated significant backlash this week for rolling her eyes at a survivor of Hamas’ October 7 terrorist attack.

Gray, now a former co-host of The Hill’s “Rising,” posted a screenshot of the email that she claims she got that informed her she would no longer be employed by the company.

“It finally happened. The Hill has fired me. There should be no doubt that @RisingTheHill has a clear pattern of suppressing speech,” she claimed.

